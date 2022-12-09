Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $38.76 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

