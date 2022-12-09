CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $1,132,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.