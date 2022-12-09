State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,602 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.02% of J. M. Smucker worth $975,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

