Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

