2,913 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,288 shares of company stock worth $23,485,334. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

