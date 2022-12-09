Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 68.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Etsy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,485,334 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.