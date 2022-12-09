Delphia USA Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,126,119 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 31.6% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Price Performance

WeWork stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. WeWork Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.