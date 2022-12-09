Delphia USA Inc. Invests $221,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 86.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 302,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 139,781 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $414.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.10. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.