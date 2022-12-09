Delphia USA Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 544,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,356,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

