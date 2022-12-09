1,585 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,942,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,875,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.