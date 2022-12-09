Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,820 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 84.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $133,668.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $335.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

