Delphia USA Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $187.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

