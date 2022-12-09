Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.70 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

