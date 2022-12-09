Delphia USA Inc. Invests $236,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 88.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.35. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $57.00.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

