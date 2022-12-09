Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.23 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.08.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

LULU stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $427.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.