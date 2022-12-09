Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,864,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 318,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 436,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 72,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $480,000.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.58 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

