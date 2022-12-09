Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $97.25 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

