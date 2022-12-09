Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $97.39.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.