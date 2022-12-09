Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

FISV opened at $101.46 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

