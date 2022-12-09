Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 18.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,683 shares of company stock worth $10,875,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $234.16 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $245.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

