Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 27,485 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $968.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.52%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

