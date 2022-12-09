Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 18,378 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 108.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

