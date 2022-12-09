Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Lessened by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $35,112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after buying an additional 411,189 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 403,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,229,000 after buying an additional 371,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $60.77 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

