PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,645,000 after buying an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,675,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,234,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genpact by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 300,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE G opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

