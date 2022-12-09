HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

DINO stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

