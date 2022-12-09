AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,424 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Grand Canyon Education worth $36,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $114.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

