Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 862 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Trupanion by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 14.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Trupanion Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TRUP opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,261,234.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.