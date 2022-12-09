Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 3,738 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

