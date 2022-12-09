Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 648.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 544,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 471,751 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.