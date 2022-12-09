AQR Capital Management LLC Has $36.52 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $537.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,000 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

