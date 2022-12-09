42,845 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

