Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,021,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,413 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $296.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

