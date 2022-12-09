Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.63 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 135,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,729,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.