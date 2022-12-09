Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 41,829 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 21.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after acquiring an additional 194,852 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

