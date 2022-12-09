Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 11,415 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

