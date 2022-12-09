Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,518 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

