Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.38 Million Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International Trading Down 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $880.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.24. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.