Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.40 Million in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after buying an additional 158,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 226,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.