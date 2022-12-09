Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

