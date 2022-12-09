Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.38 Million Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $13,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 221,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,898,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

