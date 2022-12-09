Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.3 %

SHOO stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $49.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

