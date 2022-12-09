Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 877 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,399,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,156,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,310,700 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.