Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 632.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

