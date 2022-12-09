Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 18.6% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

