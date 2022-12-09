AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 168,255 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $38,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

