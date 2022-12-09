General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $42,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

