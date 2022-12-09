AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,472 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $40,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.39.

Shares of APD stock opened at $319.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $320.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

