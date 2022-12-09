AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 110,662 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Westlake worth $40,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Westlake by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

