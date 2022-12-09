Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $221.28 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

