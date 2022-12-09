AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $39,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $251.21 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $347.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day moving average of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.